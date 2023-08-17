August 17, 2023 - In preparation for the new school year, the Savannah Georgia Power employee chapter recently donated over $5,000 in school supplies to the single Moms of Shelter From the Rain Inc. Multiple Georgia Power teams came together to assemble backpacks at their Savannah location as part of their 100 Days of Summer campaign. School supplies included backpacks loaded with all age appropriate supplies for children in elementary, middle and high school. This outreach will go a long way in helping struggling single mothers who are currently preparing their children to return to school.
Within Chatham County, 40% of the households are led by single parents. In the United States, one out of three children live in a single-parent family with 83% of these single-parent families headed by a woman. Single mothers are more likely to experience job displacement, poor academic attainment, live in poverty, and have episodic or chronic depression. The assistance that Georgia Power has provided this year will help with the financial burden of preparing for school for single mothers in Savannah and help set their students up for academic excellence.
