August 18, 2022 - The Federal Transit Administration awarded $1.66 billion to 150 projects nationwide, including Chatham Area Transit’s “Low or No Emission Vehicle Program Grant.”
The project will serve to provide reliable and environmentally responsible transportation for essential and front-line workers who need transit service the most, as well as decrease potential adverse social, economic, and environmental effects.
CAT Board Chair Deidrick Cody said, “This project builds off successful FY18 and FY20 Low-No grants through the purchase of additional battery-electric buses with fast charging infrastructure for both depot and on-route locations. CAT will make capital improvements that may benefit all in the transit service district, specifically furthering CAT’s Grow Green Initiative. This project will help CAT reduce maintenance costs, provide better service to customers, reduce our carbon footprint and further support workforce development and we are grateful for the support of our Senators in making this possible”.
“This funding is a huge victory for CAT, local taxpayers, and the environment," said Faye DiMassimo, CAT CEO. "It reduces our carbon footprint and provides better transportation for our passengers. As Chatham County prospers, we need to meet the challenge brought about by thousands of new commuters who will be working at businesses like Amazon and Hyundai. This funding goes a long way to be sure we are ready for the growth. We thank Senator Ossoff and Senator Warnock for being great partners and recognizing this. We appreciate their leadership.”
