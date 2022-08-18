August 18, 2022 - The Federal Transit Administration awarded $1.66 billion to 150 projects nationwide, including Chatham Area Transit’s “Low or No Emission Vehicle Program Grant.”

The project will serve to provide reliable and environmentally responsible transportation for essential and front-line workers who need transit service the most, as well as decrease potential adverse social, economic, and environmental effects. 

