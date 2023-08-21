BofA Check Presentation.png

Patrick O’Neil, President, Bank of America, Savannah; Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, America’s Second Harvest; Amy Branch Repella, SVP, Savannah Market Executive; Bank of America, Maja Ciric, Chief Development Officer, America’s Second Harvest.

August 21, 2023 - Bank of America recognizes the importance of childhood nutrition and has awarded America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia a Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Inc. grant of $20,000. This grant will help us extend our reach and nourish even more children in Chatham County. This grant brings Bank of America’s total commitment in 2023 to $50,000 in support of our childhood hunger initiatives.

Providing children with healthy, well-balanced meals during the summer months is so critical to furthering a child’s growth. Children that are adequately nourished during the summer will return to school healthy and prepared to participate in class and physical activities and will be open and driven to study and learn. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia prepares and distributes meals to 85 summer locations for children that would otherwise go without. Summer should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment for children and their families and not a time of worrying about food insecurity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.