August 21, 2023 - Bank of America recognizes the importance of childhood nutrition and has awarded America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia a Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Inc. grant of $20,000. This grant will help us extend our reach and nourish even more children in Chatham County. This grant brings Bank of America’s total commitment in 2023 to $50,000 in support of our childhood hunger initiatives.
Providing children with healthy, well-balanced meals during the summer months is so critical to furthering a child’s growth. Children that are adequately nourished during the summer will return to school healthy and prepared to participate in class and physical activities and will be open and driven to study and learn. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia prepares and distributes meals to 85 summer locations for children that would otherwise go without. Summer should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment for children and their families and not a time of worrying about food insecurity.
As summer will soon come to an end and children in Chatham County will return to school in August, our mission to help end hunger will endure with the assistance of Bank of America. "Partnering with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is vital to address food insecurities in the Savannah community,” said Patrick O’Neil, president, Bank of America Savannah. “These investments demonstrate our commitment to finding solutions and providing resources to help people succeed.” This grant will enable us to continue to feed the children right into the school year when we resume our Kids Cafe program providing 4,200 hot evening meals after school, each day of the week.
“We provide a safety net for children who may not otherwise receive any nourishment once they leave school,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. “Bank of America is a true supporter of our community and all the communities they serve through lending, investing, and giving. We are so thankful that they have chosen once again to support the children of Savannah and help us continue to feed the future.”
