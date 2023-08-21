Seapoint.png

SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah, Ga. recently won the Phoenix Award for U.S. EPA Region IV, which recognizes the landmark environmental remediation of the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee industrial site in Savannah, Ga. The $38 million privately funded project, which spanned 755 acres and included 84 distinct work elements, is the largest environmental cleanup by area in the history of the Georgia Brownfield Program.

August 21, 2023 - SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex – a multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site in Savannah, Ga. with a strong focus on sustainability – recently won the 2023 Phoenix Award for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region IV. The award was presented on Aug. 9 at Brownfields 2023, a national sustainable communities conference in Detroit, Mich.

The Phoenix Awards recognize extraordinary practitioners and brownfield projects across the United States. The environmental clean-up of the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee industrial site on Savannah’s eastside is the largest environmental remediation project by area since the inception of the Georgia Brownfield Program and was completed by Terracon Consultants in 2022. The $38 million privately funded project spanned 755 acres and included 84 distinct work elements.

