Center Parc Credit Union presents a $3500 donation for Ready Set Go Back to School event.jpg

Emily Hopper, local Center Parc Credit Union Branch Manager, presents a sponsorship $3500 check to the Ready Set Go Back to School team

August 11, 2022 - Center Parc Credit Union presented a $3500 sponsorship check to the Ready Set Go! Back to School event held on Aug. 6 held at the Henderson E. Formey Jr. Early Learning Center on East Broad St.

The event is now in its 14th year and provided 5,000 bags of school supplies for students in Chatham and surrounding counties.

