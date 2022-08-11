August 11, 2022 - Center Parc Credit Union presented a $3500 sponsorship check to the Ready Set Go! Back to School event held on Aug. 6 held at the Henderson E. Formey Jr. Early Learning Center on East Broad St.
The event is now in its 14th year and provided 5,000 bags of school supplies for students in Chatham and surrounding counties.
Center Parc Credit Union was on location to greet attendees and provide additional giveaways.
Center Parc Credit Union is a division of APCU, the oldest credit union in the state of Georgia. The member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative is dedicated to helping hardworking people save money and prosper. For more information, call 800-849-8431, email info@centerparc.org or visit online at www.centerparc.org.
