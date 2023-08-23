River Street Sweets Donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities .jpeg

August 23, 2023 - River Street Sweets, an iconic Savannah candy company with a sweet 50-year history, made a generous donation of $1,973 to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire (RMHC).

This donation commemorated the year River Street Sweets was established in 1973. It also represented the candy store’s commitment to honoring the company's five decades of success since its founding. In 1973, the founders opened the flagship location on River Street, which marked the beginning of a journey that would make River Street Sweets one of the top 50 candy franchises in America. 

