August 24, 2022 - Union Mission has announced a new collaboration with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) that will amplify and beautify Union Mission's Mental Health Counseling Center and the new Parker’s House: A Home for Women space. 

SCAD alumnus Robin Maaya (B.F.A., photography, 2021) recently photographed several Union Mission clients to beautify the walls. The collection of 28 black and white images entitled “Mission of Mercy'' are about conveying a message of hope and authenticity. They portray the stories and lives of Savannahians and others served by Union Mission and SCAD SERVE, a university initiative devoted to inventing meaningful solutions in the areas of food, shelter, clothing, and the environment.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.