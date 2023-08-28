August 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. - Chatham County Emergency Management remains in OpCon 4, the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, as Tropical Storm Idalia continues to approach Florida's Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Idalia is still forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane prior to landfall in Florida.
Chatham County is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch.
With the center of a tropical system forecast to track near our area, we can expect 4-6 inches of rainfall, possible Tropical Storm force winds, potential coastal flooding 2-4ft of storm surge possible above ground level, and rip currents. The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County Wednesday through Thursday.
To receive the most up to date information from CEMA, you can register for CEMA Alerts. To register, visit CEMA’s Website or text CEMA to 77295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.