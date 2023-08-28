Screen Shot 2023-08-21 at 2.39.30 PM.png

Parker's Kitchen President Brandon Hofmann and Senior Vice President Ted Sadowski look forward to welcoming players to the 11th Annual Parker's Kitchen Fueling the Community Golf Tournament, which will take place on Monday, Oct. 23 at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club in Savannah, Ga. The player registration deadline is Sept. 13.

August 25, 2023 - Parker’s Kitchen  – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – has announced that the 11th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, Oct. 23 at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, located at 1 Palmer’s Draw in Savannah, Ga. All proceeds will benefit the Parker’s Fueling the Community program, which supports area schools in the communities Parker’s serves throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina. Tournament registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.