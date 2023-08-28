August 28, 2023 at 9 a.m - Tropical Storm Idalia is strengthening as it tracks northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approaches Florida's Gulf Coast.
It is expected to intensify into a hurricane today, Aug. 28, and make landfall on Wednesday morning, potentially as a Category 3 storm. The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County Wednesday through Thursday.
Details regarding the track, intensity and timing are still uncertain. However, with the center of a tropical system forecast to track near our area, we can expect rainfall, gusty winds, potential coastal flooding, and rip currents.
In addition to making final preparations to your hurricane kit and documenting important belongings, CEMA recommends securing outside items. To receive the most up to date information, text CEMA to 77295.
