August 29, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. - CEMA has entered the Readiness Phase and is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia. A northward motion is expected, followed by a faster north-northeast motion later today and Wednesday. The center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today. Our area continues to be under a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch.
The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County Wednesday through Thursday. In the next 24 hours, Chatham County could receive Tropical Storm force winds.
The greatest impact to Chatham County could be heavy rainfall, with predictions of up to 3-6 inches, coastal flooding, 2-4 feet of storm surge, rip currents, and Tropical Storm winds. Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for possible flooding. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes spawned by Idalia also exists.
All clinics and offices of the Coastal Health District will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and remain closed until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. This includes the health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties. The district’s two drive-through COVID testing sites in Savannah and Hinesville will be closed Wednesday.
As a precaution, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will close in-person learning and will shift to virtual learning on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, and Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. After the storm passes, SCCPSS Maintenance crews will assess any damage to schools and school grounds. They expect schools to re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, following the Labor Day holiday.
CEMA encourages residents to monitor their phones/email for updates on the storm, and to secure loose items that could be affected by winds. Residents should prepare for potential power outages due to high winds and isolated tornadoes. Tto receive the most up to date information, text CEMA to 77295.
