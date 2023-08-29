093743_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png

August 29, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. - CEMA has entered the Readiness Phase and is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia. A northward motion is expected, followed by a faster north-northeast motion later today and Wednesday. The center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today. Our area continues to be under a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch.

The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County Wednesday through Thursday. In the next 24 hours, Chatham County could receive Tropical Storm force winds.

