August 29, 2023 - Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia, Mayor Van R. Johnson, II will declare a state of local emergency in Savannah effective Aug. 30 at 6 a.m.
Aug. 29 - 12 p.m. City of Savannah to Declare State of Local Emergency
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
A state of local emergency provides the City Manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Idalia.
- AARON C. HIGGINS appointed to the Municipal Training Board of the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute
- ERICH H. DREIER joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group
- LESA J. HAGINS joins Georgia Tech-Savannah
- JUDY BLACKSTON named Financial Benefits Coordinator and Insurance Agent at Queensborough
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Aug. 29 - 10:30 a.m. Hurricane Idalia closures, updates
- Aug. 23 - 745 Acres within the Altama Master-Planned Development District Sells for $11.5M in Brunswick, Ga., D.R. Horton to be Residential Builder
- Aug. 29 - City of Savannah prepares for Hurricane Idalia
- Aug. 29 - City of Tybee Island is in OPCON 3 as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida Coast
- Aug. 28 9 a.m. - Tropical Storm Idalia expected to intensify as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast
- Aug. 29 - 12 p.m. City of Savannah to Declare State of Local Emergency
- Aug. 24 - The Taste of Pooler returns Sept. 21
- Aug. 30 - 6 a.m. Hurricane Watch upgraded to Hurricane Warning as Idalia comes onshore
- Aug. 29 - Beaufort County prepares for impacts from Hurricane Idalia
- Aug. 23 - WSWGS attorneys selected for 2024 edition of Best Lawyers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.