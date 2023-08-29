August 29, 2023 - CEMA remains in the Readiness Phase and is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia. Our area is now under a Hurricane Watch and remains under a Storm Surge Watch. The State of Georgia is under a State of Emergency Order.
The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County mid-afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday evening.
Florida residents are already seeing impacts as outer bands of the strengthening storm approach the coast. Idalia is currently a Category 2 storm and is expected to intensify to a Category 3 before making landfall. It is moving north at 16 mph, with maximum winds at 100 mph.
The greatest impact to Chatham County could be heavy rainfall, with predictions of 1-2 inches, coastal flooding, 2-4 feet of storm surge, rip currents, and Tropical Storm winds. Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for possible flooding. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes spawned by Idalia also exists. Idalia is expected to cause 40 mph sustained winds with strong Tropical Storm force wind gusts possible for coastal areas.
Chatham County Government, City of Savannah offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Chatham County Public Works will be suspending dry trash pickup services on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A decision about government office closures for Thursday will be made Wednesday after assessing the impacts of the storm.
To receive the most up to date information, text CEMA to 77295.
