213341_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png

August 29, 2023 - CEMA remains in the Readiness Phase and is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia. Our area is now under a Hurricane Watch and remains under a Storm Surge Watch. The State of Georgia is under a State of Emergency Order. 

The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County mid-afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.