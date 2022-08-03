August 3, 2022 - Bank of America awarded a $95,000 grant to support Union Mission’s Emergency Housing Programs for men at Grace House, women & children at Magdalene House, and unaccompanied women at Parker’s House.
Through the Emergency Housing Programs, Union Mission is able to provide clients with a 90-day housing program that includes individualized case management and access to an array of comprehensive supportive services that work to address clients’ medical, mental health, transportation and employment needs in order to help them permanently end their homelessness.
- Grace House for Men provides 72 total beds; 32 beds for men experiencing homelessness as well as 28 transitional housing units for graduates of the Emergency Housing Program and 12 beds for previously incarcerated individuals to promote successful transitions to their community.
· Magdalene House supports 20 women and children through 6 emergency housing suites and supportive services to help the fastest growing population of homeless individuals obtain safe, stable housing.
· Parkers House: A Home for Women will be a 32 bed facility opening in September that will be the only Emergency Housing Program along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina dedicated solely to unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.
“The path to homelessness is never straightforward. For most individuals, years of loss and trauma culminate in experiencing homelessness,” said Michael Traynor, President & CEO of Union Mission. “Each journey is unique and marked with diverse and overwhelming challenges such as job loss, eviction, abuse, mental health challenges, and physical health issues. With the support of Bank of America, and in partnership with the broader community, Union Mission will address the need to provide a safe, supportive space for our clients to transition out of homelessness.”
Including the most recent grant of $95,000, Bank of America has committed a total of $210,000 to Union Mission since 2019. Bank of America named Union Mission the Neighborhood Champion in 2020 and awarded a $50,000 grant in recognition for their outstanding efforts to help vulnerable citizens in the Savannah community, serving the homeless and those at-risk for homeless, providing transitional and permanent supportive housing, mental/behavior health counseling, and job training services. The Neighborhood Champions program supports the role strong nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility and is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country.
“The impact of Union Mission’s work to meet specific needs in our community grows each year,” said Patrick O’Neil, President, Bank of America Savannah. “We are committed to supporting our most vulnerable populations for the benefit of our region at large and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps them make even greater strides to tackle homelessness and housing insecurity in Savannah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.