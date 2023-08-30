August 30, 2023 - 12 p.m. UPDATE: Local agencies continue to monitor Hurricane Idalia. Our area is under a Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning, Tornado Watch, and Flood Watch, and saw Tornado Warnings earlier today.
The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County mid-afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday night, with strongest winds during evening hours. Idalia is currently a Category 1 hurricane, and is moving north north east at 20 mph, with sustained winds at 90 mph. Tides at Fort Pulaski are predicted to be 10.3 feet, and officials are closely monitoring the conditions on US 80 in preparation of potential bridge closures.
The City of Savannah is opening the Cultural Arts Center as a Safety Center at noon today, Aug. 30, at 201 Montgomery St. Sleeping cots, water and snacks will be provided as supplies are available. Pets cannot be accommodated at this shelter. The Safety Center is anticipated to close at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Georgia Department of Transportation is closing several bridges in the southeast coastal region ahead of Hurricane Idalia's anticipated gale-force winds. The Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick-Glynn County will close at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to vehicular traffic, and the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah will close to vehicular traffic at 2 p.m. The Houlihan bridge on SR 25 will also close to maritime traffic at noon. The timing of these closures may change based on evolving weather conditions.
Ensure you are monitoring your phone and email for updates on the storm, and prepare for potential power outages due to high winds. Residents have reported larger outages in Southside and Eastside Savannah, as well as Richmond Hill, in addition to smaller outages across the county.
Be aware of standing water during and after the storm. Most flood-related deaths and injuries can be avoided by following the advice of Turn Around, Don't Drown. If you come to an area that is covered with water, you may not know the depth of the water or the condition of the road or ground underneath.
To receive the most up to date information, text CEMA to 77295.
