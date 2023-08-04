August 4, 2023 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) through The Give Change That Counts campaign has announced the addition of the Salvation Army of Savannah Day Center to the campaign's supported resources and day centers. Salvation Army Savannah Day Center located at 3100 Montgomery Street is now the fourth day center supported by the campaign. The Give Change That Counts campaign will help raise awareness and funds for the day center in addition to Union Mission Grace House Day Center, Family Promise Day Center and Come As You Are Ministries Day Center.
The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Center of Hope Center is open to the homeless community at 3100 Montgomery Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With the ultimate goal of moving people to stable housing, The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Center of Hope will provide individuals experiencing homelessness with basic daytime needs such as meals, hydration, snacks, bathrooms, and a congregate room with TV. Every participant will have a connection to needed services such as shelter beds, clothing, food pantry, case management, and more.
“Joining CSAH and the Give Change That Counts campaign is a wonderful opportunity for Salvation Army,” said Linda H. James, director of the Center of Hope. “The Salvation Army Day Center is a part of our 24-hour shelter and we are excited about the support and being able to provide the needed services in our community.”
The Give Change That Counts campaign is an initiative led by the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless with collaboration and financial support from Chatham County, the City of Savannah, and major economic development groups including the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Savannah, Savannah Downtown Business Association, Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Savannah’s Waterfront, and the Tourism Leadership Council.
“Salvation Army is a critical community partner,” said Jennifer Dulong, Executive Director of CSAH. “Their partnership in the Day Center initiative will be transformative for citizens who feel the need to panhandle in and around the midtown/Southside area. They will have a place to escape inclement weather and connect to vital services.”
For more information about The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Center of Hope, the programs, and the services they provide to the community, visit www.salvationarmysavannah.org or call 912-200-3004.
For more information about The Give Change That Counts campaign or to donate to support Salvation Army Day Center and others, visit www.givechangethatcounts.com
