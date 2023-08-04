salvation_army-day center-img.jpg

August 4, 2023 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) through The Give Change That Counts campaign has announced the addition of the Salvation Army of Savannah Day Center to the campaign's supported resources and day centers. Salvation Army Savannah Day Center located at 3100 Montgomery Street is now the fourth day center supported by the campaign. The Give Change That Counts campaign will help raise awareness and funds for the day center in addition to Union Mission Grace House Day Center, Family Promise Day Center and Come As You Are Ministries Day Center.

The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Center of Hope Center is open to the homeless community at 3100 Montgomery Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

