December 12, 2022 - Tharros Place, a new nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking, announced today it received a $750,000, three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to begin funding operations for a residential facility. When completed in summer 2023, the facility will be open 24/7 and staffed by trained and licensed professionals providing trauma-informed, client-centered care to girls ages 11 to 17.
“We are grateful for the investment of the U.S. Department of Justice, which demonstrates a recognized need for these services in our community,” said Julie Wade, Executive Director of Tharros Place. “This critical funding will mean that minor trafficking victims in coastal Georgia will finally have access to the care they so desperately need. With an estimated budget of more than $1 million annually, this facility would not be possible without this grant and the continued support of our community.”
Last year in Georgia, 494 minors with an average age of 14 were identified as victims of human trafficking. Sadly, fewer than 55 shelter beds exist for these victims statewide. Chatham County, which ranks seventh in the state for the number of sex trafficking cases of minors, currently has no shelter beds. The issue is of particular concern for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, who created the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission to eliminate human trafficking as a threat to people in every corner of Georgia.
When fully operational, Tharros Place will be staffed by trained and licensed professionals, including a program director, a human services professional, educators, a life coach, 20 childcare workers, and house parents.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia appreciates the work of our partners in the fight against violent crime and human trafficking, including those whose mission supports the victims of these crimes,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. “The Department of Justice grant to Tharros Place recognizes these efforts and provides assistance to help keep our communities safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.