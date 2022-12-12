Tharros Place Presentation.jpg

U.S. Attorney David H. Estes addresses participants at the press conference about the grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to Tharros Place, a new nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking.

December 12, 2022 - Tharros Place, a new nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking, announced today it received a $750,000, three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to begin funding operations for a residential facility. When completed in summer 2023, the facility will be open 24/7 and staffed by trained and licensed professionals providing trauma-informed, client-centered care to girls ages 11 to 17.

“We are grateful for the investment of the U.S. Department of Justice, which demonstrates a recognized need for these services in our community,” said Julie Wade, Executive Director of Tharros Place. “This critical funding will mean that minor trafficking victims in coastal Georgia will finally have access to the care they so desperately need. With an estimated budget of more than $1 million annually, this facility would not be possible without this grant and the continued support of our community.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.