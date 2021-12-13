December 13, 2021 - The Mungo Homes Foundation recently celebrated their first-ever Week of Giving, which took place Dec. 6-10, 2021.
“We have a vision of wanting to leave the world better than we found it," said Steven Mungo, CEO. "Helping those less fortunate is a really big step in that direction. We can make all the money in the world but it doesn’t make any difference if we don’t give back.”
This year the Mungo Homes Foundation and Savannah Team members supported Union Mission, Heroes on Horseback, and Second Harvest Food Bank.
Union Mission, who partners with individuals to end homelessness through housing and support services, was the recipient of a donation for $4,500.
Heroes on Horseback, whose mission is to enrich the community and lives of individuals with special needs by providing equine assisted activities and therapy, was presented with a check for $4,500.
Mungo Team Members also used company-allotted volunteer hours to help sort and box food at Second Harvest Food Bank.
The Mungo Homes Foundation was established in 2021 with the sole mission of improving the communities in which Mungo builds by providing economic, educational, health, housing, and emergency hardship support for events such as natural disasters. A portion of each home sold is contributed to the Foundation and is invested in the local community of that home. Week of Giving recipients were nominated by local Mungo Team Members and selected by each local Mungo Homes Foundation Board of Advisors based on qualifying criteria. Visit www.mungo.com for more information.
