December 16, 2022 - WTKS Newsradio, an iHeart Media station, and the Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial and industrial construction company in the Southeast, partnered once again for Shop With A Cop, helping children from families who are staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire go shopping for Christmas gifts with a police officer.
Immediately following the check presentation, the beneficiary families traveled with a police caravan to a local Target for the shopping spree, 1907 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404.
"These children and families stay at the Ronald McDonald House for periods of time when they are displaced from their own homes due to the need to be close to a hospital," said Scott Ryfun, host of WTKS Newsradio. "It's so important to give these children a real Christmas, and we are overwhelmed by the community's support of this program and these families."
This is the third consecutive year that the Dewitt Tilton Group has sponsored the program. At last year’s check presentation ceremony, Dewitt Tilton Group President Chris Tilton met a pediatric patient whose family was staying at Ronald McDonald House. Her story inspired Tilton to become more involved with the home, and as a result, the construction firm became a corporate sponsor with a commitment to ongoing support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.