December 16, 2020 - Seabolt Real Estate recently opened a new client services kiosk at Plant Riverside District, a 4.5-acre lodging, dining and entertainment destination anchored by the JW Marriott hotel on the west end of River Street. Seabolt Real Estate’s kiosk, located along Savannah’s historic riverfront at 500 W. River St., offers hotel guests, visitors and locals the opportunity to learn more about the real estate market in Savannah, Ga.
“We’re thrilled to be part of Plant Riverside District, a stunning new addition to Savannah, and support Richard Kessler’s bold vision for this impressive site,” said Elaine Seabolt, founder and Broker at Seabolt Real Estate. “The JW Marriott hotel invites travelers to experience the very best of Savannah. Our new kiosk provides visitors with the opportunity to discover Savannah’s real estate market, which offers incredible options to suit every lifestyle. Everyone at Seabolt looks forward to helping in your search for property in and around our wonderful city.”
The glass-enclosed kiosk represents Seabolt Real Estate and Christie’s International Real Estate and provides information about Savannah and surrounding areas. Customers may call 912-233-6609 to make an appointment to meet with one of Seabolt’s professional agents at the kiosk.
“We invite Plant Riverside District guests to learn more about local real estate options, from Savannah to Sea Island and everywhere in between,” said Seabolt. “We’re delighted to help visitors and area residents find the perfect home or rental property to meet their needs.”
Seabolt Real Estate is headquartered at 24 E. Oglethorpe Avenue in Savannah, Ga. and has been a local market leader since 2006. Seabolt’s team of dedicated professional agents represent residential, commercial and property management. The company has the distinction of being the only local residential brokerage firm with five internationally recognized and renowned exclusive luxury real estate affiliations.
