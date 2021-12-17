December 17, 2021 - Attorney Zachary H. Thomas recently announced the launch of Zachary H. Thomas Law, P.C. With over 17 years of practice in the Savannah area, Zach has been recognized by clients and peers for his legal expertise and integrity. His practice areas include medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death.
Zach most recently served as a partner with the Savannah-based firm Bergen, Bergen & Thomas. During his 14 years with the firm, Zach represented a variety of clients related to personal injury, wrongful death, malpractice in all aspects of litigation. Prior to that, he worked with Savage, Turner, Pinson & Karsman, where he argued and won a case of first impression before the Georgia Supreme Court. Zach is a Savannah native who graduated from Mercer University School of Law in 2004. He was inducted into the Order of the Barristers, a national honorary organization. His undergraduate degree was obtained at New York University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Zach has received numerous recognitions during his professional career including an AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer rating given to attorneys. Additionally, he has been recognized as a Rising Star by Georgia Super Lawyers and named as a Top 25 Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers. Zach currently serves on the Executive Committee and on the board of the Political Action Committee of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. He is a graduate of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association leadership program. He has held various leadership positions, including past president of the Savannah Trial Lawyers Association.
Zach’s commitment to the community is evident in his dedication to various non-profits including his service with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Savannah where he has served on the Man & Woman of Year Leadership Team since 2018. Zach was named the LLS Savannah Man of the Year in 2018. He is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Savannah and has also served on the United Way of the Coastal Empire Campaign Committee for the previous two years.
Zach’s office is located at 2 East Bryan Street. For additional information, please visit zhtlawpc.com.
