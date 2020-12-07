December 7, 2020 - As part of an ongoing commitment to fight childhood hunger and provide resources to the local communities it serves, Americold is partnering with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, to implement a School Pantry Program for at-risk students of Bloomingdale Elementary School, Bloomingdale, Ga.
Earlier this year, Americold added a new 306,000-square-foot cold storage facility and 116 jobs to the company’s existing Bloomingdale campus. To celebrate the school pantry opening, Americold and Feed the Children hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a food distribution event for 200 families in Bloomingdale and surrounding communities. Families received boxes of food, hygiene products, school supplies and children’s books.
“As part of our ‘Growing and Giving Back’ initiative, Americold is proud to partner with Feed the Children to support the community of Bloomingdale. We are excited about our new facility in the Savannah area, and the opportunity to make a difference in the community where our employees live and work,” said Fred Boehler, President and CEO of Americold.
As part of the pantry program, Americold will continue to deliver food, personal care items and school supplies into 2021 to build and maintain the school’s resources. The goal is to provide Bloomingdale Elementary students with easy access to nutritious foods and essentials during or outside of traditional school hours.
“In times of crisis, Feed the Children is here for Americans who need support. Our teams are working hard to put food and essentials in the hands of folks who are hurting during this unprecedented holiday season,” said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “With the generous help of Americold and Bloomingdale Elementary we are taking action to let our neighbors in Savannah know they aren't forgotten. The holidays are a time to come together to serve the children and families who need us most.”
“We are fortunate at Bloomingdale Elementary to have wonderful community partners like Americold and Feed the Children who understand that education is much more than just the ‘three R’s.’ At Bloomingdale Elementary, we are working to educate the whole child, academically, socially, and emotionally. Strong families who feel the support of the community are at the heart of our efforts. That is why this donation means so much. Community support for our families leads to students who are better able to learn and students who are better able to grow into the good citizens our society needs them to be. Our community partners are setting such a positive example in our community, nation, and world and we are thankful for them,” said Eric Heady, Principal, Bloomingdale Elementary.
