This donation is the result of a three-month-long Giving Pump Program, where affiliated gasoline stations across the region participated in Shell Oil Company’s nationwide Force for Good campaign, raising awareness and funds from a portion of fill-ups.
This year’s Giving Pump program benefitted from 38 sites in Georgia and South Carolina, raising $30,000 compared to the 2021 total of $4,000. The substantial increase was far greater than expected.
“I knew it would be an increase because of all the additional stations, but I had no idea it would be this much. When I first heard the amount, I was nearly knocked out of my chair,” said Mandy Garola, Vice President of CURE in Southern Georgia. “We are so appreciative of the collaboration with Sommers Oil. They helped so much with the increased number of pumps, and we can’t thank them enough for their passionate support of CURE.”
This year, Georgia Giving Pumps were placed at Shell stations in Brunswick, Eatonton, Midway, Metter, Pooler, Riceboro, Rincon, Richmond Hill and Savannah. South Carolina Giving Pump Shell stations in Aiken, Beaufort, Bluffton, Columbia, Elgin, Hardeeville, Hilton Head, Lexington, Moncks Corner, Ridgeland, Summerville, Swansea and Walterboro also participated.
"We didn’t have to think twice when it came to who we would support during The Giving Pump campaign," said Cory Sommers, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sommers Oil. "There’s no doubt that what CURE Childhood Cancer provides for their patients and families is instrumental during such a difficult time. Seeing firsthand how dedicated the CURE team is has been transformative and we’re so glad to have the chance to work alongside them. We would like to thank our Shell gas station owners for participating and donating - they did a wonderful job executing the campaign at their sites. In addition, we want to show our thanks to the customers who filled up and supported the Giving Pump sites during the three-month time frame. We hope our support will uplift and provide hope, just as CURE has done for many others."
CURE Childhood Cancer is working for a cure by funding research exclusively for childhood cancer and supporting families affected by the disease. Childhood cancers differ from adult cancers in how they grow and spread, how they are treated, and how they respond to treatment. More than 17,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every year, and incidence rates are increasing annually. Despite cancer being the leading cause of death by disease in children, only six cancer drugs have been developed and approved specifically for children in the last 25 years.
Sommers Oil, founded in 1973 by brothers Jackie and Jimmy Sommers, is the premier wholesaler of gas and petroleum products in the Southeast, serving as direct distributors for BP, Shell, Marathon, Sunoco and more than a dozen major suppliers. The company also franchises hundreds of convenience stores and gas stations with its distinctive, trademarked brand, El Cheapo.
Shell launched "The Giving Pump" at stations across the U.S. as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. Since launching Force For Good, Shell has highlighted the impact of Shell wholesalers in the communities they operate in, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty to help raise millions of dollars nationwide.
