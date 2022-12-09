Dec. 9 - CURE Childhood Cancer raises $30,000 during ‘Giving Pump’ Fundraiser Program.JPG

Christine Fournier (Development Manager, Savannah), Mandy Garola (CURE Childhood Cancer Vice President), Cory Sommers (Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sommers Oil), Hadyn Hoff (Brand Manager, Sommers Oil).

December 9, 2022 - CURE Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting local patients and their families, was presented with a $30,000 check from Sommers Oil at Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

This donation is the result of a three-month-long Giving Pump Program, where affiliated gasoline stations across the region participated in Shell Oil Company’s nationwide Force for Good campaign, raising awareness and funds from a portion of fill-ups.

