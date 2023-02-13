Enmarket Arena - Credit_Lawrence Barksdale.jpg
D LAWRENCE BARKSDALE

Feb. 13 - Enmarket Arena, the new 9,500-seat arena in Savannah, GA, celebrated its first anniversary last week.

Enmarket Arena welcomed over 330,000 fans through its doors to over 100 events, featuring many of the world’s top entertainers, including, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Eagles, Morgan Wallen, New Edition, Brooks & Dunn, Rod Wave, The Lumineers and Andrea Bocelli, all sold-out shows, as well as Kane Brown, Earth, Wind & Fire, Widespread Panic, Pitbull, Bon Jovi, and Barry Manilow. In addition, the Harlem Globetrotters, Disney on Ice, WWE, Cirque du Soleil and AEW filled Enmarket Arena, much to the joy of families across the region. Adam Sandler, Mike Epps, John Mulaney and 85 South brought the laughs to Enmarket Arena during the first 12 months. 

