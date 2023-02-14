February 14, 2023 - With another $40,000 donated last week, St. Joseph’s/Candler has contributed $185,000 into down-payment assistance to help co-workers purchase their own homes.

Since 2014, 53 co-workers have purchased homes in Savannah with forgivable down-payment assistance. St. Joseph’s/Candler was the first business to partner with the city and the Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. to offer down payment assistance to St. Joseph’s/Candler co-workers.

