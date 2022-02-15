February 15, 2022 - Bank of America recently announced a $25,000 donation worth 125,000 meals to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to address food insecurity in the region. An estimated 38 million people were food insecure in the United States in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations in Savannah and across the country are facing ongoing challenges such as increased demand for their services and rising food prices.
Bank of America is supporting its employees’ health and safety while addressing one of the local communities’ most critical needs. Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Savannah who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January. The company made an additional contribution to address the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has provided $100,000 in funding to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in support of local hunger relief efforts.
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has experienced a 20-50% increase in requests for food assistance since the onset of COVID-19. With the current increase in the cost of food and the ongoing supply issues, they do not foresee the demand for assistance decreasing anytime soon. For every $1 donated, the organization can provide five meals to the community. With help from the bank’s donation, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is providing 125,000 meals to individuals and families throughout the 21 counties they serve. The bank has been a longtime partner of Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, providing both philanthropic and volunteer support.
“In 2021, we distributed more than 28 million pounds of food within 21 counties of Coastal Georgia. Our Mobile Food Pantry program touched the lives of nearly 90,000 households by offering monthly drive thru, no contact food distributions offering fresh produce, frozen proteins and non-perishable food. This type of community outreach is made possible by corporate partners, like Bank of America. We are thrilled to have their support as a Hunger Hero in our efforts to end hunger in Coastal Georgia,” stated Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
Nationally, the bank has committed $10.6 million dollars to food banks and hunger relief organizations through this effort. Since 2015, Bank of America has donated nearly $150 million toward hunger relief efforts.
“As the pandemic continues to impact Savannah, food banks and hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families,” said Patrick O’Neil, President, Bank of America Savannah. “Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity.”
Bank of America committed to donating a minimum of $25,000 in each of the company’s 93 markets to local nonprofit partners as part its vaccine booster effort. Because vaccination boosters and reporting are voluntary and additional company contributions are reflected in the final amount, actual donation amounts differ from the number of boosters reported by bank employees.
The company has encouraged staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations since summer 2021 and has offered incentives such as paid time-off and $500 credits towards health benefit premiums. In partnership with local nonprofits, Bank of America has also distributed more than 38 million masks, 41,000 cases of hand sanitizer and 11 million gloves in local communities as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the pandemic.
