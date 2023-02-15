February 15, 2023 - Governor Brian P. Kemp and Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, have unveiled the 2023 Explore Georgia Official State Travel Guide. This free, annual publication is dedicated to inspiring travel to and within the state. The 2023 edition features four different covers, marking the first time in more than a decade that the guide has been published with multiple covers.

“In every corner of Georgia, residents and visitors alike can find memorable experiences that will keep them coming back,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This year's travel guide does an excellent job highlighting the sights and people that make the Peach State such a welcoming place. Thank you to our Explore Georgia team, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the hardworking tourism professionals throughout our state who created this valued resource, which I'm confident will inspire new and repeat visitors alike to find exciting new experiences their families will cherish for years to come."

