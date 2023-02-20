February 20, 2023 - Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum was recognized with a SCAD Salutes Award by the Savannah College of Art and Design for meaningful contributions to Savannah.
The award honors local organizations that make valuable contributions to the community and demonstrate
s virtues long held in high esteem at SCAD: creativity, kindness, grit, and goodness. Ships of the Sea is the first Savannah museum to receive the honor, which SCAD initially conceived to celebrate people, businesses, and organizations that persevered through the pandemic and created a better future for all.
SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace said, “For decades, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum has thoughtfully illuminated our city’s vast and fascinating maritime history, educating and enlightening Savannahians and visitors alike. The SCAD Salutes Award pays tribute to Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum’s important work and the many positive impacts you [Ships of the Sea] have made on the Savannah we love.”
Darrell Naylor-Johnson, Vice President of SCAD Savannah, presented Ships of the Sea Interim Director and Curator Wendy Melton with the award on November 21, 2022.
“We are privileged to receive this award, which affirms our commitment to community and our mission to interpret and preserve this region's illustrious maritime history,” said Wendy Melton.
