SAV_2022Fall_SCADsalutes_ShipsoftheSea_MS_002_JJ_v1 copy.jpg

SCAD Savannah – Fall 2022 – SCADsalutes – Ships of the Sea Museum – Wendy Melton, director – 41 MLK Jr Blvd – Photography Courtesy of SCAD

 Michael Schalk

February 20, 2023 - Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum was recognized with a SCAD Salutes Award by the Savannah College of Art and Design for meaningful contributions to Savannah.

The award honors local organizations that make valuable contributions to the community and demonstrates virtues long held in high esteem at SCAD: creativity, kindness, grit, and goodness. Ships of the Sea is the first Savannah museum to receive the honor, which SCAD initially conceived to celebrate people, businesses, and organizations that persevered through the pandemic and created a better future for all.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.