Monopoly, the World's Most Popular Board Game, to Immortalize Savannah, Ga. Landmarks -- And Local Residents Are Invited to Join the Fun.jpg

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Brooke Gorman from Top Trumps (l-r) recently announced the new Monopoly: Savannah Edition.

The official Savannah version of the classic Monopoly board game will debut in November 2023 and will be available locally and nationally.

February 22, 2023 - In Fall of 2023, residents of Savannah, Ga. will be able to play MONOPOLY, the world’s most popular board game, in a way that pays tribute to all things Savannah.

The MONOPOLY: Savannah Edition will feature locally themed squares that replace Boardwalk and Park Place from the original Atlantic City MONOPOLY board and will include customized “Community Chest” and “Chance” playing cards, making the entire game a true Savannah experience. A number of squares will also be dedicated to some of the Hostess City’s iconic and much-loved landmarks.

