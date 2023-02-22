February 22, 2023 - In Fall of 2023, residents of Savannah, Ga. will be able to play MONOPOLY, the world’s most popular board game, in a way that pays tribute to all things Savannah.
The MONOPOLY: Savannah Edition will feature locally themed squares that replace Boardwalk and Park Place from the original Atlantic City MONOPOLY board and will include customized “Community Chest” and “Chance” playing cards, making the entire game a true Savannah experience. A number of squares will also be dedicated to some of the Hostess City’s iconic and much-loved landmarks.
Starting today, local residents can voice which locations they would like to see featured on the game board via the official Savannah MONOPOLY email at savannah@toptrumps.com.
“We want to ensure that the Savannah MONOPOLY is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their city, so we invite everyone to send us their recommendations of what they would like to see included in the Savannah edition,” said Brooke Gorman, representative from Top Trumps. “Anything and everything is up for consideration, from the Forsyth Park Fountain and Plant Riverside District to City Market and Grayson Stadium. We invite area residents to get involved and tell us about your favorite Savannah locations that you’d like to see on the board.”
Top Trumps -- manufacturers of the official Savannah version of MONOPOLY, under license from global-branded entertainment leader, Hasbro -- expects the game to be on retail shelves and available to players starting in early November 2023.
“The MONOPOLY: Savannah Edition will include everything you love about the traditional board game, adapted in a way that Savannahians can enjoy for generations to come,” Gorman added. “There will also be opportunities in the coming months for the community and individuals alike to get involved, so please stay tuned for more exciting details.”
Yesterday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke at the official Savannah MONOPOLY announcement and said bringing this popular board game to the city speaks volumes.
“It’s an incredible honor for the world’s greatest city Savannah to be featured in the world's greatest board game,” said Mayor Johnson. “I’m thrilled about the fall launch for the new Savannah MONOPOLY game and know that our city is a very special place to call home. It will be exciting to share Savannah’s landmarks with new generations of MONOPOLY players and to celebrate our city for years to come.”
MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens, while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world’s favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.
