February 23, 2023 - Savannah Clovers Football Club and Savannah United have announced a strategic partnership that will support male and female players in the local area. The agreement will see the Clovers professional soccer organization enter into a mutually-beneficial relationship with Savannah United’s regionally-recognized Select, Academy and Recreation playing platforms. Both parties will work together to create a defined pathway for players who strive to play professional soccer.

The partnership will include scrimmages, training opportunities, workshops and development programs for Savannah United coaches and players. Additionally, unique access to the professional club will be created through match day experiences, special events, attendance at training sessions, ticket offers and internship opportunities.

