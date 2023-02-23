February 23, 2023 - Savannah Clovers Football Club and Savannah United have announced a strategic partnership that will support male and female players in the local area. The agreement will see the Clovers professional soccer organization enter into a mutually-beneficial relationship with Savannah United’s regionally-recognized Select, Academy and Recreation playing platforms. Both parties will work together to create a defined pathway for players who strive to play professional soccer.
Feb. 23 - Savannah Clovers FC and Savannah United Announce Partnership
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
The partnership will include scrimmages, training opportunities, workshops and development programs for Savannah United coaches and players. Additionally, unique access to the professional club will be created through match day experiences, special events, attendance at training sessions, ticket offers and internship opportunities.
- BRANDI ELLINGTON joins Elevate Savannah as new Teacher-Mentor
- CRAIG HARVEY, Ph.D., announced as new dean of Georgia Southern’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing
- LESLIE EHLERS promoted to Senior Vice President at Colony Bank
- TYBEE ISLAND MARINE SCIENCE FOUNDATION announces its 2023 officers and addition of new trustees
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- MAYOR VAN JOHNSON appointed to Lead National League of Cities’ Council on Youth, Education, and Families
- SAVANNAH JAYCEES announce 2023 Board of Directors
- Feb. 20 - U.S. Army Corps, Georgia Ports Authority sign agreement to initiate the design phase for the Brunswick Harbor Modifications Project
- Feb. 22 - Monopoly to immortalize Savannah, invites residents to join the fun
- Feb. 8 – Savannah’s Ghost Coast Distillery Assets for Sale has New Terms
- Feb. 13 - Record year for megawarehouse leases leads to success in Georgia
- Feb. 21 - Savannah Classical Academy awarded $26,000 STEAM programs grant by Gulfstream
- Feb. 17 - Grand Opening of F45 Training in Savannah’s Starland District to support United Way of the Coastal Empire, offer lifetime discounts
- Feb. 20 - UWCE to recognize Kay Ford as "Woman of the Year" at annual Women Who Rule Event
- Feb. 17 - Georgia Southern receives more national recognition for student support programs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.