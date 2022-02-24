February 24, 2022 - St. Joseph’s Hospital has once again been awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI in December based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who have ACS (Acute Coronary Syndrome). The American College of Cardiology (ACC) awards this designation to hospitals that have demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.
This is the fifth time St. Joseph’s/Candler has achieved this accreditation, making us one of the very few health systems in the nation to do so and the first in the region. While St. Joseph’s Hospital officially received the accreditation, it recognizes the advanced cardiac treatment St. Joseph’s/Candler provides across the health system.
PCI stands for percutaneous coronary intervention, which is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
“It is a great honor for St. Joseph’s Hospital to once again achieve Chest Pain Center Accreditation,” said Dr. Roy Flood, Interventional Cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “This designation recognizes our ability to consistently provide high-quality care for life-threatening cardiovascular disease. Accredited hospitals must be able to provide the expertise, the systems and the personnel to identify and treat patients with cardiac emergencies with the utmost of care quickly, efficiently and consistently. I am proud to be a part of the team and commend all who make it possible.”
Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available at all times. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.
“St. Joseph’s/Candler has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Savannah area with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award St. Joseph’s/Candler with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation.”
Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care; developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success.
