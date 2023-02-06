February 6, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Fall Giving Campaign was a success, and some of the area’s largest employers and their employees are a big part of the reason why. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., with more than 11,000 employees based at its Savannah headquarters, Chatham County’s largest private employer, remains United Way’s top donor. In 2022, Gulfstream and its employees committed more than $900,000 locally to support United Way of the Coastal Empire.
“Gulfstream and United Way of the Coastal Empire have a long-standing partnership that has grown over the years,” said Ira Berman, senior vice president, administration and general counsel, Gulfstream. “The ongoing generosity and support of our employees makes this possible and Gulfstream is honored to be able to aid this worthy organization and the incredible work they do for our local community."
Gulfstream employees across the country have demonstrated their dedication to philanthropy and have a tradition of giving to a variety of charities in addition to United Way. In total, the combined giving from employees with corporate match totals some $1.6 million this year alone.
Gulfstream’s support does not stop there, noted United Way President and CEO Brynn Grant.
“Gulfstream’s employees are among the most active volunteers we have,” Grant said. “The company supports volunteering for their own employees and underwrites a dedicated staff position to provide the greatest value across the four counties United Way of the Coastal Empire serves.”
In 2022, Gulfstream held 30 volunteer opportunities that engaged 352 volunteers who contributed more than 1200 volunteer hours.
The combination of employee pledges and support from the company makes Gulfstream the largest contributor to the United Way campaign, in a year when combined corporate/employee giving has been particularly impactful. This fall, Gulfstream was among three companies based in Chatham County that partnered with their employees to donate in excess of half a million dollars, an incredible demonstration of leadership.
Fundraising is a year-round job for United Way and extends well beyond the fall workplace campaign. The combined totals of the campaign will be presented at the organization’s annual meeting on May 10, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.