February 6, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Fall Giving Campaign was a success, and some of the area’s largest employers and their employees are a big part of the reason why. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., with more than 11,000 employees based at its Savannah headquarters, Chatham County’s largest private employer, remains United Way’s top donor. In 2022, Gulfstream and its employees committed more than $900,000 locally to support United Way of the Coastal Empire.

“Gulfstream and United Way of the Coastal Empire have a long-standing partnership that has grown over the years,” said Ira Berman, senior vice president, administration and general counsel, Gulfstream. “The ongoing generosity and support of our employees makes this possible and Gulfstream is honored to be able to aid this worthy organization and the incredible work they do for our local community." 

