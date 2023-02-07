February 7, 2023 - Savannah State University is the recipient of a $20,000 donation from Pittman Enterprises, the parent company of Chatham Parkway Motors. A check presentation ceremony was held recently to celebrate the gift, which President Kimberly Ballard-Washington accepted on behalf of the university.
"We are so grateful to receive this gift from Pittman Enterprises," said President Ballard-Washington. Having organizations recognize the good that is going on with our students and the opportunity that exists to help them further themselves is a wonderful thing, and we are very appreciative for the dedication they have to higher education."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.