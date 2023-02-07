PittmanCheck.JPG

From left: Harry Chaeny, General Manager of Chatham Parkway Toyota, Alma Pittman, Co-owner of Pittman Enterprises, Savannah State University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Dr. Shalonda Mullgrav, Interim Vice President for University Advancement and External Affairs, and Darryl Piner, Chief Financial Officer of Pittman Enterprises.

 Savannah State University Marketing and Communications/ Sarah Peacock

February 7, 2023 - Savannah State University is the recipient of a $20,000 donation from Pittman Enterprises, the parent company of Chatham Parkway Motors. A check presentation ceremony was held recently to celebrate the gift, which President Kimberly Ballard-Washington accepted on behalf of the university. 

"We are so grateful to receive this gift from Pittman Enterprises," said President Ballard-Washington. Having organizations recognize the good that is going on with our students and the opportunity that exists to help them further themselves is a wonderful thing, and we are very appreciative for the dedication they have to higher education."  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.