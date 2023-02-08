February 8, 2023 - The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision raised a record breaking $177,600 at their 6th Annual Dining in the Dark held at the Enmarket Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26. With 400 supporters, the signature event featured Savannah Police Department’s SWAT Team Sgt. Phillip Collard and 25 SWAT team members using night vision technology to escort guests into the arena and then serve dinner in complete darkness.
“Having Enmarket Arena host us gave us the opportunity to sell an extra 120 tickets for an all time record of 400 guests," said SCBLV’s Director of Development Lesley Eatherly. "The event offered guests a peek into an unfamiliar world of total blindness and helped them to discover a new, deeper understanding of vision loss. Dining in the Dark would not have been possible without community leaders like Oak View Group, Enmarket, Step One Automotive Group, WJCL, JIT, Georgia Eye Institute and Charles C. Taylor and Samir Nikocevic Charitable Foundation, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Gulfstream, Pat Mathis Construction Co. and Queensborough Bank.”
