January 14, 2022 - Plant Riverside District will officially dedicate Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on the Savannah riverfront and will ceremoniously unveil a commissioned bronze monument dedicated to the late Civil Rights leader this Saturday, Jan. 15. This event, which is free and open to the public, will include live gospel performances by the Mass Choir of St. Paul CME Church as well as the Savannah State University Wesleyan Gospel Choir.
The construction of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, which is the first park in Savannah dedicated to the legacy of Dr. King, was supported by The Kessler Collection, Georgia Power Foundation and the City of Savannah. The bronze memorial bust, which was approved by the King family, is the first monument to honor the late Dr. King in the City of Savannah.
Dignitaries in attendance will include Dr. Naomi King, sister-in-law of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Savannah Mayor Van Johnson; former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson; Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis; Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard; and Kessler Collection Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler.
The dedication will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 2-3:15 p.m. at Plant Riverside District, located at 400 W. River Street.
The weekend will also be filled with free performances and entertainment. The full schedule includes:
Friday, Jan. 14
- 7-10 p.m. - LaFaye & The Fellas
- 8 p.m. & 9 p.m. - Cirque Divina
- 9 p.m. & 10 p.m. - Fountain Show Musical Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
Saturday, Jan. 15
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Willie Jackson and the Tybee Blues Band
- 2-3:15 p.m. - Martin Luther King, Jr. Park dedication ceremony and unveiling of MLK Commemorative Memorial
- 3:30-6:30 p.m. - Moolaa Band
- 7-10 p.m. - The Band Legacy
- 8 p.m. & 9 p.m. - Cirque Divina
- 9 p.m. & 10 p.m. - Fountain Show Musical Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
Sunday, Jan. 16 -
- 1-4 p.m. - Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Love
- 7-10 p.m. - Teddy Adams Jazz Quintet
- 9 p.m. & 10 p.m. - Fountain Show Musical Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
Monday, Jan. 17
- 1-4 p.m. - Reverend Teddy Williams and Company with Huxsie Scott
- 9 p.m. & 10 p.m. - Fountain Show Musical Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
For more information, visit www.plantriverside.com
