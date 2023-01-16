Food Lion Donation Check.jpg

January 16, 2022 - Through a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Food Lion Feeds has donated $28,450 to Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors. The grant will provide a new vehicle to be used to deliver meals to local seniors, as well providing meals for seniors.

“We are grateful for Food Lion’s support of our program. The new vehicle will be an important part of our fleet that delivers meals to across four counties,” said Patti Lyons, President of SCI. “Additionally, their support is allowing us to do a pilot program to provide home-delivered meals to older adults receiving in-home care, particularly in post-operative situations.”

