January 16, 2022 - Through a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Food Lion Feeds has donated $28,450 to Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors. The grant will provide a new vehicle to be used to deliver meals to local seniors, as well providing meals for seniors.
“We are grateful for Food Lion’s support of our program. The new vehicle will be an important part of our fleet that delivers meals to across four counties,” said Patti Lyons, President of SCI. “Additionally, their support is allowing us to do a pilot program to provide home-delivered meals to older adults receiving in-home care, particularly in post-operative situations.”
SCI is one of 13 Meals on Wheels programs receiving grant funds in communities where Food Lion operates, and the funding is made possible through a partnership between Meals on Wheels America and Food Lion Feeds. In total, Food Lion Feeds has donated $500,000 to Meals on Wheels America and grantee organizations in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program. (Federal legislation that provides critical funding for nutrition services and helps support programs like Meals on Wheels.)
The Meals on Wheels programs receiving these grants collectively serve 18,000 seniors annually. They will be able to nourish more seniors in need because of these resources. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, one in eight seniors in America experienced food insecurity. Since the pandemic, 88 percent of Meals on Wheels programs have been affected by increases in meal production expenses and labor costs.
“These meals will immediately impact seniors’ lives and have a lasting result for the organizations at a time when the high demand for Meals on Wheels remains steady,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Through this partnership with Meals on Wheels America and these community-based programs, we will make a tangible impact to serve our aging neighbors in the towns and cities we serve. No senior should have to worry about where their next meal will come from.”
