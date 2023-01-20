January 20, 2022 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced that it has earned four National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Sustainable Flight Department Accreditations. The newly established program recognizes Gulfstream for sustainability leadership across locations.
“We appreciate the partnership with NBAA to recognize our sustainability efforts,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “These accreditations encompass our holistic commitment to leading our industry toward its goals for carbon neutrality, and we are proud to be the first original equipment manufacturer to be identified for these efforts across all four categories — flight, ground support, operations and infrastructure.”
This program was launched in 2022 by NBAA to recognize “business aviation entities meeting exceptional environmental sustainability standards.”
Gulfstream’s long-term culture of innovation drives sustainable products and practices through cutting-edge aircraft technology, responsible operations and investments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Last month, Gulfstream was the industry’s first business aircraft original equipment manufacturer to fly on 100% SAF. In addition, Gulfstream facilities include more than 2.2 million square feet of green buildings both in the U.S. and the U.K. With it’s increased focus on sustainable operations, the company has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 18% since 2014 while expanding facilities by 30%.
