Gulfstream-Fleet.20230116.jpg

FleetShot_Concept_07_v04

 Josh Triplett

January 20, 2022 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced that it has earned four National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Sustainable Flight Department Accreditations. The newly established program recognizes Gulfstream for sustainability leadership across locations.

“We appreciate the partnership with NBAA to recognize our sustainability efforts,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “These accreditations encompass our holistic commitment to leading our industry toward its goals for carbon neutrality, and we are proud to be the first original equipment manufacturer to be identified for these efforts across all four categories — flight, ground support, operations and infrastructure.” 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.