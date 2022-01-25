January 25, 2022 - Step One Automotive Group presented their Local Hero Award to Savannah Police Department Officer Amanda Fonseca-Quinn during their monthly Grab-n-Go Meal event for first responders on Friday, Jan. 21 at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s location at 8701 Abercorn Street, Savannah GA.
“Step One Auto is proud to present our Local Hero Award to Officer Amanda Fonseca-Quinn,” said Step One Automotive Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. “Being able to recognize and award Officer Fonseca-Quinn with a $500 gift card, a JEEP Gladiator for the weekend, a $100 gas card and complimentary dinner while feeding our local first responders is an honor.”
“Officer Amanda Fonseca-Quinn has been with the Savannah Police Department since September, 2019 and is currently assigned to the Northwest Precinct. During a call to a residence, she arrived to find an expectant mother in the middle of giving birth. EMS was on the way, but the mother and other family members were concerned that the baby, who was already crowning, had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. At the time, the baby was turning purple and they knew that time was of the essence,” said SPD Public Information Coordinator Keturah Greene.
Greene added, “During the entire incident, Officer Fonseca-Quinn remained calm as she helped walk the mother through the birth and safely deliver a little boy. By the time EMS arrived, the mother was cradling the infant in her arms. Although EMS immediately took mother and son to the hospital, the officer checked up on them later and made sure that the new parents were taken care of and the little boy she helped deliver got a good report from the hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.