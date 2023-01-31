January 31, 2023 - The Savannah Police Department recently gathered to celebrate promotions and graduations of officers at a ceremony at its training facility.
Seven officers were officially inducted into the Savannah Police Department and were ceremoniously pinned with their official SPD badge by a loved one.
The new officers have successfully completed 12 weeks of state mandated training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and an additional six weeks of specialized training at SPD’s Patrol School. Today they took their oath of office. Their loved ones took turns on the stage pinning their SPD badges on their chest for the first time.
Three additional officers were ceremoniously pinned by a loved one after joining the department through its new lateral entry program, which was adopted in August.
Four officers were promoted to the rank of corporal.
- Cpl. Leo Naureus
- Cpl. Beth Newman
- Cpl. Jessica Pepin
- Cpl. Douglas Thomas
- Officer Molly Moran
- Officer Thomas Trentacosta
- Officer Joseph Vales
- Austin Hodson
- Samuel Johnson
- Ian Kite
- Leslie Krueger
- Dillon Olear
- Austyn Payne
- Stephen Tankersley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.