Gulfstream-Makes-Industry-First-100-Percent-SAF-Flight.20221216.jpg
Photo by Matthew McCully

January 4, 2022 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. recently announced it is the business-jet industry’s first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The flight took place on a Gulfstream G650 from Gulfstream’s worldwide headquarters in Savannah and was flown in partnership with engine supplier Rolls-Royce on the G650 BR725 engine.

“At Gulfstream, leading our industry closer to decarbonization is a long-standing priority, and testing, evaluating and promoting new developments in SAF takes us another step closer to that goal,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We are grateful for our partnership with Rolls-Royce to be able to demonstrate yet another milestone in these efforts.”

