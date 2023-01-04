January 4, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced the graduates of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Nonprofit Leadership Symposium. Eighteen leaders graduated from the program during the graduation ceremony. The leadership and career development program was conceived in early 2021 in partnership with local Black nonprofit leaders to advance opportunity throughout the region. 

“BIPOC Leadership has been many things and offered much for nonprofit leaders such as ways to resolve conflict, grant preparation and implementation, tools of strategic planning and development, and so much more,” said Yolandra Shipp, Executive Director and Founder of Academic Girls Empowering for Success, Inc, who participated in this year’s program. “It also allowed nonprofit leaders time to converse with others and hear how they too were dealing with various issues. These resources will be very useful moving forward.” 

