January 5, 2022 - As part of its commitment to responsible growth, Bank of America has invested a total of $463,500 across Savannah this year through philanthropic grants helping to strengthen the local economy. The support is helping to drive economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on advancing racial equality and economic opportunity. Specifically, Bank of America’s local giving this year helped to support basic needs, workforce development, and affordable housing.
For instance, the bank provided a $125,000 grant for the second year in a row to Savannah Technical College to support workforce development initiatives. These grants supported gap funding for students in high demand industries, fast-track non-credit training, and emergency/last-mile financial assistance. Bank of America also named America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia a Neighborhood Champion to receive a $50,000 grant to help fight hunger and address food insecurity in Savannah and the surrounding areas.
