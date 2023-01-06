January 6, 2022 - Partners of Savannah’s popular networking series, Sips at the Station, announced that more than $15,000 was raised for beneficiaries of the year’s 11 monthly events. Nonprofits highlighted in 2022 showcased a variety of causes including Savannah Repertory Theater, Hospice Savannah, Future Minds Literacy, Savannah CrimeStoppers, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, and Savannah Speech & Hearing.
Hosted by Simply Savannah Marketing, Savannah Master Calendar, and Ardsley Station, each month featured special pop-up shops, exciting raffle items, and musical performances by various local artists. November was especially significant as Tito’s Vodka joined the partnership with branded giveaways, a signature Tito’s-inspired cocktail, and a surprise contribution of $2,000 for the month’s beneficiary, Shelter from the Rain. “We are thrilled that our restaurant has played such an integral role in this remarkable series,” said Ardsley Station’s Tyler Kopkas. “As part of the Savannah community, our team has been dedicated since day one to giving back and making a tangible local impact.”
