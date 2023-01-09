January 9, 2022 - Canady's Heating · Air · Plumbing wrapped up a successful Canady's Coats for Kids drive on Wednesday, Jan. 4 by delivering more than 1,000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. This is the third year that Canady's Coats for Kids has partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire to collect donations of new, unused coats for children aging from infant to 17 years old in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.
Brynn Grant, president and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) said, “We appreciate Canady’s continuing to partner with the United Way to provide coats to children in need within our service area. There is still more cold weather headed our way and if anyone in our service area needs a coat or other services, we ask that they call ‘211’ so that we can help them get what they need.”
