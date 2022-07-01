July 1, 2022 - At its 167th annual meeting on June 23, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia presented honors to community leaders and volunteers who went above and beyond to support the Y mission in 2021. These honorees included a special presentation of the Robert H. Demere, Sr. Volunteer of the Year Award to Leo Beckmann, as well as Community Builder Awards to Ashli Clubine of Clubine Consulting, Jeff Heeder of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Layton Gilroy of Gilroy’s Handyman Services.
Robert “Bobby” Demere, Sr. was a steadfast supporter of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia whose dedication, volunteer service and philanthropic support of the Y mission are deeply woven into the fabric of our local history. In 2005, the Robert H. Demere, Sr. Volunteer of the Year Award was dedicated to honor his legacy and is the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s highest award for volunteer service. Leo Beckmann is a community leader who cares deeply, advocates for the best and smartest outcome, and is not afraid to ask the hard questions. He’s an analytical thinker who has volunteered his knowledge and expertise over three decades to ensure the long-term financial stability of the local YMCA association. Beckmann is a steadfast champion for youth and families and his notable legacy of service has made an incredible mark on the YMCA of Coastal Georgia.
Through her work with A Place to Dream—one of the association’s newest service programs—Clubine has provided consistent leadership and demonstrated a mission connection to making a difference in the lives of the youth who, through this program, now have a bed of their own to go to sleep in. Clubine has been serving with A Place to Dream since its 2019 inception and has worked tirelessly to solicit financial resources to support the program, volunteers for bed delivery, and helped to fill the gaps with the special extras that are delivered with each bed, such as backpacks, socks, books, crayons and more.
When a new Kiwanis Club was looking to get off the ground in Liberty County, Layton Gilroy and Jeff Heeder worked together to facilitate the work and provide support and best practices to get it up and running. Then, when the club and the Y identified a lack of access to aquatics programming and therapy for children and adults who are wheelchair-bound because there was not a safe way for them to enter the Y’s pool, the two groups worked together to bring aquatic wheelchairs to the Liberty County YMCA, breaking down this barrier to access and providing opportunities where they didn’t exist before.
