July 14, 2023 - Telfair Museums recently presented a site-specific installation highlighting artist Sharon Norwood as part of their #art912 series. It will be on view through September 2023 at the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, located at 124 Abercorn Street. This is the first contemporary artist spotlight at the historic site in over a decade.

In addition to the installation, a special Artist Talk will take place on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jepson Center. During the event, artist Sharon Norwood and curator Elyse Gerstenecker will discuss Norwood’s insights, artistic practice, and inspiration for the installation.

