July 18, 2023 - Himalayan Curry Kitchen, an award winning, locally owned Indian restaurant, hosted a fundraiser and kickoff event for Inclusion Avenue on Monday, July 17 at 10074 Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill GA.
“Proud to host Inclusion Avenue’s first community event, we are opening up our restaurant to help raise funds for Monicah and her team," said Himalayan Curry Kitchen Chef/Owner Pulkit Chawla. "They are trying to generate funds to purchase a small mobile truck/cart and create job opportunities for high school kids and graduates of all abilities. This organization is very close to my heart because my three year old daughter has a neurological disorder. 100 percent of the money raised from Monday night’s dinner buffet goes directly to Inclusion Avenue.”
Founded by special education teacher Monicah Starr to spread awareness, Inclusion Avenue breaks down barriers and challenge societal perceptions surrounding individuals with special needs.
“We are a mobile drink business employed by individuals of all abilities," said Inclusion Avenue founder Monicah Starr. "Our mission is to create meaningful job opportunities for adults with disabilities by providing our community with a service that enables them to stop by our rotating locations, or book us for a private event."
Inclusion Avenue offers packaged services and pop-up events to fund a mobile beverage business. Serving as a platform for meaningful employment and empowerment for individuals with special needs, Inclusion Avenue is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that develops skills, helps gain independence and experience personal and professional growth for the community.
