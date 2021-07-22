July 22, 2021 - Union Mission has been awarded a $10,000 grant from International Paper’s Foundation local Savannah Mill. Funds will support the expansion of Union Mission’s Emergency Housing Program dedicated solely to unaccompanied, homeless women. The program will be the only one of its kind along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina and will serve more than 100 unaccompanied, homeless women annually.
“Our new program will mirror our Emergency Housing Program for men where 78% of the clients find stable housing before leaving our program,” said Michael Traynor, President & CEO of Union Mission. “With more than 180 homeless women in Chatham County on any given night, it is past time to make the new Emergency Housing Program for single women a reality. I cannot express enough appreciation for International Paper’s support as we begin to address the need and provide a safe and supportive space for these unaccompanied, homeless women.”
Through the Emergency Housing Programs, Union Mission is able to provide clients with a 90-day housing program that includes individualized case management and access to an array of comprehensive supportive services that work to address clients’ medical, mental health, and employment needs in order to help them permanently end their homelessness.
