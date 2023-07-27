July 27, 2023 - Colonial Group, Inc., a diversified group of companies focused on the energy, chemicals, distribution, and logistics industries, recently announced that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to 1375 Chatham Parkway, the facility built for the Savannah Morning News in 2003.
“Our Colonial family has grown significantly over the past several years,” stated Christian Demere, president and CEO of Colonial Group. “With our Savannah area employees currently working in eight different offices that have reached or are nearing capacity, we are thrilled to secure this larger facility that will consolidate our office personnel. This location will create a more collaborative atmosphere for our employees which will allow us to better support our operations and accommodate our needs as we continue to grow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.