July 28, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners and Dr. Kelsey Alexander celebrated the grand opening of their Concierge Pediatric Clinic with a ribbon cutting on July 25 at4 Skidaway Village Walk, Suite B, Savannah, 31411. Dr. Kelsey Alexander, a Pediatrics Specialist, will head the company’s new Concierge Pediatric Clinic.  

Dr. Alexander has opened this Concierge Pediatric Clinic with full membership-based services including well-child checks, sports physicals, sick visits, and consults serving all of Savannah and surrounding areas. She has a Georgia medical license, is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Alexander is affiliated with Memorial University Medical Center and Candler Hospital. 

