July 28, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners and Dr. Kelsey Alexander celebrated the grand opening of their Concierge Pediatric Clinic with a ribbon cutting on July 25 at4 Skidaway Village Walk, Suite B, Savannah, 31411. Dr. Kelsey Alexander, a Pediatrics Specialist, will head the company’s new Concierge Pediatric Clinic.
Dr. Alexander has opened this Concierge Pediatric Clinic with full membership-based services including well-child checks, sports physicals, sick visits, and consults serving all of Savannah and surrounding areas. She has a Georgia medical license, is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Alexander is affiliated with Memorial University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, said “We are thrilled to announce that Kelsey has joined our team. She has an excellent reputation as a Pediatrics Specialist. That, combined with her more than nine years of medical experience, will provide our patients with the care that they need.”
Dr. Alexander’s medical experience includes working as a pediatrician at The Children’s Clinic in Greenville, SC, and at Coastal Pediatrics in Savannah, GA. She completed her pediatric residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN, where she was awarded the Golden Apple Teaching Award. While in residency, Dr. Alexander also worked at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Following her residency, Dr. Alexander spent a year as the Pediatric Chief Resident at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. During that time, she taught pediatric residents and medical students, attended to patients in the hospital, and served on several hospital committees.
Dr. Alexander received her B.S. degree in Nutrition Science from the University of Georgia. She graduated magna cum laude from the Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Regents University, where she earned her M.D.
